FlorinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. FlorinCoin has a market cap of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00640653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000544 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FlorinCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

