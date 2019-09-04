FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,937 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,645,000 after buying an additional 382,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. 45,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.