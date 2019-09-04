FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.33.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 97,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.50 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after purchasing an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $27,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $216,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

