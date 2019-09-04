First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Trading Up 2.9%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) by 194.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 35.15% of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

