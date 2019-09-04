Financial Review: University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) versus Bryn Mawr Bank (OTCMKTS:BMTC)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for University Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. University Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $257.04 million 2.66 $63.79 million $3.46 9.81

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 22.71% 11.27% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of University Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats University Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

