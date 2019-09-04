Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.29

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and traded as high as $25.76. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FMAO. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46,375.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

