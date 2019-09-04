Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Trading Down 13%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) fell 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80, 569,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 248,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fang by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fang by 81.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fang by 1,582.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fang by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fang during the second quarter valued at about $991,000.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

