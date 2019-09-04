Faceter Market Capitalization Tops $381,727.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $20.33 and $13.77. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $381,727.00 and approximately $2,912.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.58 or 0.04436918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

