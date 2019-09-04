Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Increased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,357,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386,046 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 8.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,806,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,807,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,822,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,082,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,154 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,946,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,077,761,000 after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,225,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,973,611,000 after purchasing an additional 498,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,528. The company has a market capitalization of $529.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock valued at $286,181,233 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.