Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,177.14 ($28.45).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:EXPN remained flat at $GBX 2,599 ($33.96) during midday trading on Wednesday. 506,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,496.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,286.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.20. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

In related news, insider Don Robert sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($31.66), for a total transaction of £13,326,500 ($17,413,432.64). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 190,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £4,575,144 ($5,978,235.99).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

