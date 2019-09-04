EXMR (EXMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $102,831.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

