Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Evertec reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. 235,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.77. Evertec has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Evertec by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,108,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evertec by 629.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Evertec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

