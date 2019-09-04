EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 28.2% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $965,194.00 and $873,472.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00055212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00305498 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009417 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006816 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,772,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,765,012 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

