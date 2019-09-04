Ethouse (HORSE) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethouse has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethouse has a total market cap of $233,945.00 and $4.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.04486253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (HORSE) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

