Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $224,408.00 and approximately $21,750.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 34,630,709 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

