Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.96

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 9051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In related news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

