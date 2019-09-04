Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 75,913 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.