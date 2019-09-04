Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Trading Up 3.9%

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.60 and last traded at C$20.50, approximately 92,546 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 242,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

