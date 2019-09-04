EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $147,094.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,172.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $570,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $430,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $251,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $238,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in EPR Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 63.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

