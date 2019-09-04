EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Trading Up 1.3%

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.96), approximately 12,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 25,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.91).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 304.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

