Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$19.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 147,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$11.81 and a twelve month high of C$20.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.22.

In related news, Director Michael Weill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,600. Also, Senior Officer Marc Edward Rossiter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.46 per share, with a total value of C$249,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$623,100. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,340 shares of company stock valued at $280,664.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

