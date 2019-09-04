Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

