Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.
About Enel Americas
Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.