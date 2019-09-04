Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.54 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $1.54 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00771584 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 113.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper, IDEX, Upbit, DEx.top, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

