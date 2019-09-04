Elrond Reaches Market Cap of $12.67 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and $3.64 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00208568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01261308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

