Elizabeth J. Walters Purchases 15,700 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) SVP Elizabeth J. Walters bought 15,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $341,161.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE JOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. St. Joe Co has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that St. Joe Co will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 48.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in St. Joe by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 1,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

