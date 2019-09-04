Elizabeth J. Walters Purchases 15,700 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) SVP Elizabeth J. Walters bought 15,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $341,161.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE JOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. St. Joe Co has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that St. Joe Co will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
