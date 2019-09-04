Electrify.Asia Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,788.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $634,782.00 and approximately $2,788.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including TDAX, Gate.io, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00208230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.01265033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020285 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, DDEX, TDAX, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

