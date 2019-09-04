Eldorado Resorts’ (ERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.90.

ERI stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

