Eldorado Resorts’ (ERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.90.
ERI stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
