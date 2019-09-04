Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.99

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and traded as high as $57.00. Ebiquity shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 54,351 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.81.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

