Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.46

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.46 and last traded at $126.16, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59.

The firm also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

