Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

EGP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,304. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $87.69 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

