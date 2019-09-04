East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada Purchases 1,000 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $38,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,401.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,314. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.