Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $521-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.93 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.20-0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. KeyCorp began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,971. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

