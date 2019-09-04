DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.12

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $12.31. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

In related news, Director John W. Ballantine bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

