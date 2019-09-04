Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 20.50 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DNLM traded down GBX 81 ($1.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 799.50 ($10.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 886.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 878.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £35,160 ($45,942.77).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.