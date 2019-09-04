Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

DNFGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY remained flat at $$45.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $56.27.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

