DMarket (DMT) Hits Market Cap of $4.87 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $75,756.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00205617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01249304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019625 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

