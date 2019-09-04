DigitalNote (XDN) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $1,812.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00692295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004158 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

