Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.76, 732,975 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,734,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Specifically, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 647,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $5,255,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $5,014,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $3,885,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

