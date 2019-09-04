Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

DRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $950.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.