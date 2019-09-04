Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.49. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 4,193 shares.

DSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $349.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

