Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger Sells 10,000 Shares

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of Denny’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $984,285.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $619,800.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00.
Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. 420,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,785. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $11,045,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $8,827,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $5,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
