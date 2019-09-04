Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger Sells 10,000 Shares

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of Denny’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $984,285.00.

On Monday, June 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $619,800.00.

On Friday, June 7th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. 420,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,785. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $11,045,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $8,827,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $5,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

