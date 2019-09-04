Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $86,284.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

