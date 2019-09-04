Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0005

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $20,426.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00068661 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,665,098 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

