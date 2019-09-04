Data Transaction Token Trading Up 0.5% This Week (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $162,968.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Data Transaction Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitinka, IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00205617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01249304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,861,106 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network . Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.