CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CyberOptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

CYBE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.11. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

