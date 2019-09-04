Cryptonex Market Capitalization Reaches $15.53 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002665 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01260620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

