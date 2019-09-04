CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $38,984.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006718 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001532 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,314,590 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

