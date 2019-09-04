Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 149,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 21,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

