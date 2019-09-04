CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. CROAT has a total market cap of $58,068.00 and $23.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 69,366,241 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

