Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 4th

Crescent Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 4th. Crescent Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CRSAU stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Crescent Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 153,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

